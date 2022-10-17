Davenport man charged with stabbing person

Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D...
Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he stabbed a person Sunday.

Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded Sunday to the area of 35th and Marquette streets for a disturbance.

Hagedorn was in a verbal and physical altercation with another person.

A witness told police, Hagedorn initiated the physical contact. He stabbed and slashed a person multiple times with a sharp object, believed to be a knife.

Hagedorn left the scene and was found by police, according to the affidavit. He ran from police after being told to stop.

Hagedorn posted the $7,300 bond and was released Sunday, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday at the Scoot County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business.
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
Jacob Strause, 37, is charged with first-degree harassment. Deputies said that Strause is...
Police: Man arrested after standoff in Louisa County

Latest News

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon,...
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 10/17/22: Breezy and cold
Augustana College’s first-ever female president sworn in Saturday
Augustana College’s first-ever female president sworn in Saturday