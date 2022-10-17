Davenport man charged with stabbing person

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he stabbed a person Sunday.

Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded Sunday to the area of 35th and Marquette streets for a disturbance.

Hagedorn was in a verbal and physical altercation with another person.

A witness told police, Hagedorn initiated the physical contact. He stabbed and slashed a person multiple times with a sharp object, believed to be a knife.

Hagedorn left the scene and was found by police, according to the affidavit. He ran from police after being told to stop.

Hagedorn posted the $7,300 bond and was released Sunday, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday at the Scoot County Courthouse.

