Police: Man arrested after standoff in Louisa County

Jacob Strause, 37, is charged with first-degree harassment. Deputies said that Strause is currently being held at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office on a $2,000 bond.(KWQC/Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after a standoff with officers in Louisa County Saturday.

Jacob Strause, 37, is charged with first-degree harassment.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4 p.m. Saturday that a man was leaving voicemails threatening to kill and harm two people, according to a media release. Threats included that the man, later identified as Strause, would come to the home of the caller and harm them and another resident.

Strause was found at the caller’s home in Elrick Junction, southeast of Wapello, deputies said. He kicked in the door and left.

According to deputies, Strause was seen going into a nearby garage. Deputies then surrounded the garage, while reports from the caller said he was making more threats against law enforcement and could be armed.

According to deputies, they attempted to get Strause to come out of the garage, while residents in the area were asked to leave their homes until the situation was over.

Around 5:54 p.m. Strause was called out by a loudspeaker and left the garage without further incident, deputies said. Strause was then arrested and officers seized firearms.

According to deputies, there were no injuries to anyone during the incident.

Deputies said that Strause is currently being held at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office on a $2,000 bond. Further charges are pending at this time.

