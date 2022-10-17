Scott County officials break ground on Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County officials broke ground on a new Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center Monday morning.

Jeremy Kaiser, Director of the YJRC, says the county has needed a new facility for years.

“In early 2016, our community was in a predicament. We had rampant youth violence and the amount of youth in car thefts had dramatically increased. Our center started to fill up seemingly overnight,” said Kaiser.

The current juvenile detention center is licensed for eighteen beds. Kaiser said it is constantly full and the county regularly has to send juveniles to other facilities, sometimes up to three hours away.

The new facility will hold 40 beds and will cost about 26 million dollars. Kaiser said keeping juveniles in the Quad Cities is better for them emotionally by being close to family and staying involved in their own school. The new space will also save the county lots of transportation costs.

“We spent almost thirty thousand dollars in detainment alone in December and that doesn’t include the transportation costs because we had nineteen transports. So, every time we transport someone we are spending money on the transport officer, we are spending time on the vehicle, and insurance, so it adds up very quickly,” Kaiser said.

He added the county is seeing an increase in the number of juvenile felons in possession of a firearm and in the number of property crimes like car thefts. The new Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

The site for the new building is 4715 Tremont Avenue.

