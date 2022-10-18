Alternative flours and sugars

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Perhaps you’ve noticed these options in the baking or health market aisles--coconut flour, almond flour, rice flour, allulose, monk fruit, coconut sugar and others? But you’ve wondered how they are used and why would they make sense to add the the pantry.

Nina Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, highlights alternative flours and sugar options while showing off several sweet treat mixes available in the Hy-Vee Health Markets.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
File Graphic
1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Great Apple Crunch at Kewanee school
Great Apple Crunch and Unity Day at Kewanee schools
Make dental care a priority because the mouth is a tattletale about the body's overall health.
The mouth is a tattletale
Financial abuse red flag list
Tips to recognize and survive financial abuse
Crimestoppers 5K
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities holding 5K fundraiser Nov. 5