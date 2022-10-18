Alternative flours and sugars

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Perhaps you’ve noticed these options in the baking or health market aisles--coconut flour, almond flour, rice flour, allulose, monk fruit, coconut sugar and others? But you’ve wondered how they are used and why would they make sense to add the the pantry.

Nina Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, highlights alternative flours and sugar options while showing off several sweet treat mixes available in the Hy-Vee Health Markets.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.