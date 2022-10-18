Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water.

Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.

The order is due to a water main break, according to Parker.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D...
Davenport man charged with stabbing person

Latest News

Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash
"Pocket": Muscatine rescue dog that is being trained for narcotic detection
Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015, file photo, members of Old Dominion, from left, Trevor Rosen, Whit...
Old Dominion announced ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour with stop at Vibrant Arena
Child Tax Credit reportedly decreased child poverty in Michigan
Local organizations join together to host free poverty simulation