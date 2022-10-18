Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water.

Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.

The order is due to a water main break, according to Parker.

