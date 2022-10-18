Chef Keys shares an adult Halloween Treat ‘Drunken Grapes’ with this weeks Spirit Spotlight’ Hotel Tango Vodka

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, is a recurring guest on QCT at 11.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram: @iam_chef_keys

Tik Tok: @cook_and_cuffs

Drunken Grapes

1lb of seedless grapes

4 cups of  Vodka

1/2 cup of crushed graham crackers

1/2cup of chopped Pecans

3/4cups of soft caramel candies (melted)

1tsp of heavy cream

Wooden Skewers

Foam board (from any craft store)

Wash and dry grapes

Soak grapes in vodka for 24 hours. Allow grapes to be completely submerged. Drain grapes until dry

Melt candy in the microwave on 30sec intervals until completely melted. Add heavy cream to caramel until fully combined.

In a separate bowl combine crushed graham crackers and chopped pecans.

Take wooden skewer and gently piece grape until grape securely on wooden skewer.

Swirl grape in caramel mixture and tap off excess. Then dip grape in nut/cracker mixture and place on foam board to solidify. You can place in fridge to firm up and make up to 1 hr before serving.

