Chilly and breezy today ahead of a gradual warming trend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds overnight kept temperatures from bottoming out in the mid-20s for many of us, with the exception of portions of eastern Iowa. Any lingering clouds will move out this morning, leading to a sunny sky throughout the day. It will still be breezy with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, gusting higher. Temperatures stay cold in the middle to upper 40s.

The sky will be clear tonight with low temperatures dropping to the middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens by Wednesday morning.

A gradual warmup will continue through the end of the week, with highs close to 70° by Friday. The weekend will feature warmer temperatures, with a chance of rain coming in Sunday night into Monday.

TODAY: A few AM clouds, otherwise sunny. High: 47°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool. High: 48°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.