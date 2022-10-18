Chilly and breezy today ahead of a gradual warming trend

Temperatures drop to the 20s tonight.
There's a chill in the air now, but temperatures will gradually warm into the 70's by the weekend.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds overnight kept temperatures from bottoming out in the mid-20s for many of us, with the exception of portions of eastern Iowa. Any lingering clouds will move out this morning, leading to a sunny sky throughout the day. It will still be breezy with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, gusting higher. Temperatures stay cold in the middle to upper 40s.

The sky will be clear tonight with low temperatures dropping to the middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens by Wednesday morning.

A gradual warmup will continue through the end of the week, with highs close to 70° by Friday. The weekend will feature warmer temperatures, with a chance of rain coming in Sunday night into Monday.

TODAY: A few AM clouds, otherwise sunny. High: 47°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool. High: 48°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D...
Davenport man charged with stabbing person
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon,...
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Chilly Through Midweek, Then A Warming Trend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Chilly Through Midweek, Then A Warming Trend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and cold to start the week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and very cold Monday