Chilly Through Midweek, Then A Warming Trend

Near record lows are on the way overnight
There's a chill in the air now, but temperatures will gradually warm into the 70's by the weekend.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Some parts of the QCA actually saw a few short-lived snow flurries this afternoon! Turning our attention to the outlook, we’re actually on track for additional crisp and cool weather conditions, with a period of breezy winds continuing through part of the work week. Look for scattered clouds this evening as lows settle into the 20′s overnight, followed by cool sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Once again, highs will struggle into the 40′s (a good 20° cooler than normal) and breezy winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the 30′s. Temperatures should return to the 50′s by Thursday, followed by a warming trend into the 60′s Friday to the 70′s through the weekend. Expect sunshine through the period.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then clearing and cold. High: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph producing wind chills in the teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cool. High: 46°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy and continued cool. High: 48°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

