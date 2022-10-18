Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities holding 5K fundraiser Nov. 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is holding a 5K fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Bass Street Landing in Moline.

The event will raise money for the P3 Campus safety app that is used in the Illinois and Iowa Quad City area to help kids feel safer at school.

Jon Leach, Detective with the Moline Police Department, and Deputy Jamey Fah, School Resource Officer Pleasant Valley High School, outline the event and its fundraising goals.

The 5K will start at 9 a.m. and advanced online registration is $25 through Oct. 29. After that, the cost is $30. On race day, Nov. 5, it will be $35.

There also will be a one-mile run at 10 a.m. ($15) and a quarter-mile fun run at 10:30 a.m. ($10).

The race fee includes a dry-fit technical t-shirt, food, drinks and after-party music. Packet pick-up will be Nov. 4 from 3-7 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 7-10 a.m. at Stoney Creek Inn, 101 18th Street.

To register, visit here.

