Easy, sports bar-inspired sliders and dip recipes for football gatherings

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Looking for a tailgate party menu that will be as big a hit as your home team’s Hail Mary pass?

Meal inspiration leader eMeals and family-owned snacking brand Fresh Cravings, known for its chilled salsas, hummus and creamy dips, offers an easy-make game plan for 8-10 people with sports bar-inspired recipes, step-by-step instructions, and point-and-click grocery shopping.

Sarah Crawford, registered dietitian & nutrition editor with eMeals, demos how home cooks can easily prepare “sports bar-inspired” appetizers and entrees including dips and sliders.

The first recipe is for Chicken Schwarma Sliders (click for (link). The next featured recipe is Hot Black Bean Corn Dip (see link).

More football-friendly recipes are available for free on the Elevate Your Tailgate landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers.

eMeals is a meal planning, meal prepping service. The slogan is “Less Stress, More Dinners”. Registered dietitians plan the meals but since they can’t cook dinner for you, they can plan and send your grocery list to your favorite store for pickup or delivery. Viewers are invited to start a two-week trial with a discount.

