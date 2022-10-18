How high achievers are their own worst enemy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s been well-proven that high performers share many common positive traits like discipline, resilience, focus, vision, and a desire to learn that fuels the fire of success.

On the flip side, these dynamos also make choices and have assumptions that are covertly impeding advancement in both their professional and personal lives.

Sheri Riley, empowerment speaker and award-winning Exponential Living author, has a list of the 6 ways that high achievers or superstars are guilty of self-sabotaging behavior and how to correct it.

The 6 ways that high achievers are their own worst enemies include:

1. Don’t spend 100% of your time on 10% of who you are. Focusing all your energy on fostering professional growth with no intention around personal development is a mistake far too many make.

2. Leading with entitlement vs. accountability. Entitlement is often created from an environment where things come easily or quickly to someone. It can fuel the belief that the person on the winning end doesn’t just deserve—but is overtly due—their windfalls.

3. Primarily communicating through technology. There is no denying the ample benefits that technology has provided us relative to communication. Even so, it’s not without its downsides. With email or text the chances of miscommunicating increases substantially and the sense of real human connection diminishes. On top of that, your phone or computer can be an omnipresent distraction.

4. Considering yourself irreplaceable. It’s not hard to understand why certain high-performers develop a highly motivated drive to be in the top 0.1% of their field. They live through a career filled with high praises and supporters, which often fuels their ego and drive to overachieve. However, this can easily lead to erroneous thinking that their talents are irreplaceable. The hard truth is that, while a high performer’s talent may appear to be invaluable, everyone is eventually replaceable.

5. Failing to regularly stop and self-assess. High performers often fail to recognize when their skill sets are beginning to wane or when competition is threatening or surpassing them. Many times they will blame a loss or bad performance on a “bad day.”

6. Assuming more work/life “balance” will alleviate the angst. Work/Life balance is a myth. Instead, strive for full life integration. Being intentional about how you allocate your time must include all aspects of what you deem important in life. What do you value? If you say, “I value my family more than work,” yet your calendar is filled with work meetings and not time with your family, is that truly what you value?

To learn more about Exponential Living, visit https://www.sheririley.com/.

