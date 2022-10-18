Iowa absentee voting begins Wednesday

Iowa (KWQC) - The absentee voting period in Iowa starts on Wednesday.

This is the first day to vote in person at a county election office and auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.

According to Secretary Paul Pate, more than 144,000 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot so far. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is Oct. 24, at VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

“Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Secretary Pate said. “You can vote through the mail, in-person at the county election office, or at the polls on Election Day. I encourage you to figure out which option works best for you and take the necessary steps to ensure your vote is counted.”

County auditors must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 8.

Scott County

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins highlighted the locations to vote early in the county. The main location is the Auditor’s Office, Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th Street, Davenport, Monday - Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the first floor Board Room.

The following are the satellite locations and more information about these locations:

Scott County Library, 200 N. 6th St., Eldridge

Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Center Campus, Bettendorf

Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport

Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport

St. Ambrose University-Rogalski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport

Clinton County

Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker said a DeWitt satellite location will be available at three separate times. Van Lancker’s office said it received a petition with the required 100 signatures requesting the location as a satellite voting location.

Van Lancker has set the hours for the satellite voting station to be in the large conference room of the Clinton County Satellite Office at 226 11th St., DeWitt for Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 26, from noon to 6 p.m. and Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Van Lancker, any Clinton County registered voter, or eligible to register voter may vote an absentee ballot at the satellite location, ballots for all Clinton County voting precincts will be available

Voter registration forms will also be available for new registrations as well as for those who are already registered but may need to change an address or a name, Van Lancker said. The satellite location will also be available for voters to drop off voted absentee ballots.

For more information about the 2022 General Election follow Clinton County Election Facebook and Twitter posts or visit elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov.

