Local Girl Scouts to benefit from donation by philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott

Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts(Source: MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois will receive a $1.4 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It’s part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA, the largest donation from a single individual in the organization’s 110 year history.

The local council is one of 29 out of 111 Girl Scout councils selected by Scott to receive the gift, according to a news release.

“Grateful is an understatement,” said GSEIWI CEO, Diane Nelson. “We were so excited to find out that MacKenzie Scott is impressed by the impact local Girl Scouts are making. The girls in our community will change the world! With this substantial donation, we will expand the opportunities for girls to build their confidence and go out into the world to lead empathetically and dynamically.”

Locally, the gift will enhance programs, expand the program model to reach more girls, create more equitable opportunities, and invest in talent in the region. The donation will also assist in the local council’s recovery from the effects of COVID-19.

Nationally, the donation will accelerate initiatives to give girls the tools to become the next generation of influential female leaders.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
File Graphic
1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4...
Mercer Co. woman charged with animal abuse pleads not guilty to communicating with a witness
Crime tape and police lights
Troopers: 2 dead after crash on Great River Bridge, westbound lanes closed
Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
New Juvenile Detention Center builds on an already secure operation
The absentee voting period in Iowa starts on Oct. 19.
Iowa absentee voting begins Wednesday