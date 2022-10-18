Local Girl Scouts to benefit from donation by philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois will receive a $1.4 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It’s part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA, the largest donation from a single individual in the organization’s 110 year history.

The local council is one of 29 out of 111 Girl Scout councils selected by Scott to receive the gift, according to a news release.

“Grateful is an understatement,” said GSEIWI CEO, Diane Nelson. “We were so excited to find out that MacKenzie Scott is impressed by the impact local Girl Scouts are making. The girls in our community will change the world! With this substantial donation, we will expand the opportunities for girls to build their confidence and go out into the world to lead empathetically and dynamically.”

Locally, the gift will enhance programs, expand the program model to reach more girls, create more equitable opportunities, and invest in talent in the region. The donation will also assist in the local council’s recovery from the effects of COVID-19.

Nationally, the donation will accelerate initiatives to give girls the tools to become the next generation of influential female leaders.

