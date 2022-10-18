Local organizations join together to host free poverty simulation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday the Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library, University of Illinois Extension, St. Paul Lutheran Church, EveryChild, and River Bend Food Bank joined together to host another round of poverty simulations and workshops on socio-economic differences.

The simulation is meant to highlight a growing concern in the Quad Cities, one of which, poverty. According to the River Bend Food Bank, the COVID-19 pandemic created an increased need for 50,000 people in the QC.

Organizers say close to a hundred people signed up to experience the simulation, that is both a mental and interactive activity.

According to the press release for the event, “if you work with clients that come from a different background or just want to understand the choices others make, these sessions will help you.”

Susan Zelnio with the Moline Foundation says she has experienced the simulation as a participant and organizer. She says those who attend for the first time will get a chance to:

Learn about the difficulties people in poverty face trying to make ends meet.

Learn more about different perspectives by understanding the reality of other versus their own.

Decide on difficult decisions people in poverty are faced with everyday.

Zelnio goes on to say this is a free opportunity to take a step in other people shoes and understand different perspectives of those in the QCA community.

Organizers encourage those who missed Tuesday’s simulation to look for future events next year. You can find more information on virtual poverty simulation options by heading to the Moline Foundation’s website.

