Monday Morning Jumpstart: Personal Training at the YMCA

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional!

The Monday Morning Jumpstart is where Morgan introduces us to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals on QCT at 11.

Laura Luciani and Sarah Znaniecki join Morgan this week.

Website: https://www.ymcaimv.org/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
File Graphic
1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

There is a Halloween-themed fall festival happening this week organized by the Scott Community...
Scott Community College Phi Theta Kappa to put on inaugural Boothday Festival Thursday
Real Estate Update on QCT at 11.
Real Estate Update in the QCA on QCT at 11 - October 2022
Chef Keys shares an adult Halloween Treat ‘Drunken Grapes’ with this week's Spirit...
Chef Keys shares an adult Halloween Treat ‘Drunken Grapes’ with this weeks Spirit Spotlight’ Hotel Tango Vodka
Crimestoppers 5K
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities holding 5K fundraiser Nov. 5