DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -October is National Children’s Health Month and it begs a call to action about getting our children to the dentist. This serves as a reminder that there are numerous direct connections between oral health and the health of the entire body.

Dr. Susan Maples wrote the book, Brave Parent: Raising Healthy, Happy Kids (Against All Odds) in Today’s World and is among the world’s leading experts on kids’ health and welfare.

Talking points during the interview include:

The mouth is a “tattletale”: oral health is directly connected to overall health. Sometimes the first sign of diseases or conditions like diabetes and acid reflux is the teeth.

Halloween candy needs to be limited (Maples is NOT a fan)--use as a dessert not a snack!

What’s the deal with braces? More children than ever now need correction.

Dr. Maples references the book she wrote about dental health. See more on the Amazon page for: Blabbermouth!: 77 Secrets Only Your Mouth Can Tell You To Live a Healthier, Happier, Sexier Life.

For more information, visit https://beabraveparent.com/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.