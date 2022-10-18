The mouth is a tattletale

Dental health needs to be a priority for all ages
The mouth is a tattletale on overall health
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -October is National Children’s Health Month and it begs a call to action about getting our children to the dentist. This serves as a reminder that there are numerous direct connections between oral health and the health of the entire body.

Dr. Susan Maples wrote the book, Brave Parent: Raising Healthy, Happy Kids (Against All Odds) in Today’s World and is among the world’s leading experts on kids’ health and welfare.

Talking points during the interview include:

  • The mouth is a “tattletale”: oral health is directly connected to overall health. Sometimes the first sign of diseases or conditions like diabetes and acid reflux is the teeth.
  • Halloween candy needs to be limited (Maples is NOT a fan)--use as a dessert not a snack!
  • What’s the deal with braces? More children than ever now need correction.

Dr. Maples references the book she wrote about dental health. See more on the Amazon page for: Blabbermouth!: 77 Secrets Only Your Mouth Can Tell You To Live a Healthier, Happier, Sexier Life.

For more information, visit https://beabraveparent.com/.

