The mouth is a tattletale
Dental health needs to be a priority for all ages
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -October is National Children’s Health Month and it begs a call to action about getting our children to the dentist. This serves as a reminder that there are numerous direct connections between oral health and the health of the entire body.
Dr. Susan Maples wrote the book, Brave Parent: Raising Healthy, Happy Kids (Against All Odds) in Today’s World and is among the world’s leading experts on kids’ health and welfare.
Talking points during the interview include:
- The mouth is a “tattletale”: oral health is directly connected to overall health. Sometimes the first sign of diseases or conditions like diabetes and acid reflux is the teeth.
- Halloween candy needs to be limited (Maples is NOT a fan)--use as a dessert not a snack!
- What’s the deal with braces? More children than ever now need correction.
Dr. Maples references the book she wrote about dental health.
For more information, visit https://beabraveparent.com/.
