Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC)-Dogs living in shelters are waiting for forever homes and want to become someone’s best friend and perfect pet.

But some canines, like Pocket, are not suited for a traditional dog’s life, so there’s a different path that is better for them.

Pocket (formerly Payton), a 7-month-old Belgium Malinois that had been rescued by Muscatine’s It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resources, was very recently adopted by Jenny Lea Wyffels, a dog behavior consultant and K9 trainer and owner of Cooperative Canine Concepts.

This ensures that Pocket not only has a forever home but a new role to serve the community at-large as an ambassador for Wyffels’ program.

Joining PSL are Jessie Ng, who, along with her husband had formerly fostered the dog, and Jenny Lea Wyffels, Cooperative Canine Concepts, to tell Pocket’s story.

While in the foster home, Ng and her husband quickly noticed that there was something special about the rescue dog including high intelligence, focus, drive, and determination. In particular, Pocket had a natural talent and ability for detection. This led them to reach out to Wyffels for a professional evaluation.

After numerous tests and assessments, it was determined that a traditional home environment was not ideal for this pup. She needs and deserves constant enrichment due to high energy levels and obsessive tendencies.

Pocket now lives with her new brother “K9 Tugboat” (also a rescue dog) in Wyffels’ home. Pocket is currently being trained as a narcotics detection K9 and will eventually serve and do what she loves while in the care of an owner who loves her.

Jenny Lea Wyffles is the owner of Cooperative Canine Concepts + K911. The K911 branch is dedicated to providing continued education and maintenance training to police K9 teams.

For more information about the animal shelter, visit https://www.facebook.com/ITAVARR or email ITAVARR@gmail.com.

