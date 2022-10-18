Officials: 2 dead after plane crash in Florida neighborhood

Manyerenis Moreno said she was in her bedroom with her baby when the plane crashed on Monday. (Source: WSVN/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two occupants of a small plane died after crashing into a house in a South Florida neighborhood.

Miramar police say the single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport.

No injuries were reported to the people inside the home or anyone else on the ground.

Because of concern about fuel leaking from the plane and damaged electrical lines, officials say power was shut down to the surrounding area, and residents were evacuated.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

The single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D...
Davenport man charged with stabbing person
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon,...
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County

Latest News

Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin; police looking for person of interest
First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM 10/18/22: Another cold and breezy day
Manyerenis Moreno said she was in her bedroom with her baby when the plane crashed on Monday.
'Scary': Woman in home hit by plane talks about what happened
The single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from...
AERIALS: Plane crashes onto Florida home (no sound)