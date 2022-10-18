Old Dominion announced ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour with stop at Vibrant Arena

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Old Dominion Monday announced their upcoming “No Bad Vibes” tour set to kick off in spring 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark on Jan. 21.

The surprise announcement was made to a capacity crowd at Loser’s Bar and Grill in Nashville during Monday night’s Whiskey Jam performance, according to a media release.

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy,” Matthew Ramsey said. “They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

Tickets will be for sale starting Oct. 28 at 10 a.m, according to the release. American Express® Card Members will be able to buy tickets before stating Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. local time.

Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray will join Old Dominion in a first-of-its-kind opportunity with Whiskey Jam to be the opening act support partner, according to the media release. Ray, Ashton & James will be at all U.S. dates, then Ray, Austin along with Steven Lee Olson on all Canadian dates.

The full list of the 30 tour Dates:

Jan. 19 Evansville, Indiana Ford Center

Jan. 20 Champaign, Illinois State Farm Center

Jan. 21 Moline, Illinois Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Jan. 27 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Center

Jan. 28 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 30 London, Ontario Budweiser Gardens

Feb. 9 Green Bay, Wisconsin Resch Center

Feb. 10 Rockford, Illinois BMO Harris Bank Center

Feb. 11 Cedar Rapids, Iowa Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Feb. 16 Rapid City, South Dakota Summit Arena

Feb. 17 Mankato, Minnesota Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Feb. 18 Duluth, Minnesota Amsoil Arena

Feb. 23 Idaho Falls, Idaho Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

Feb. 24 Boise, Idaho ExtraMile Arena

Feb. 25 Kennewick, Washington Toyota Center

Feb. 28 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena

March 2 Edmonton, Alberta Rogers Place

March 3 Calgary, Alberta Saddledome

March 9 Lethbridge, Alberta Enmax Centre

March 10 Regina, Saskatchewan Brandt Centre

March 11 Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada Life Centre

March 31 Key West, Florida Coffee Butler Amphitheater

April 1 Key West, Florida Coffee Butler Amphitheater

April 13 Reading, Pennsalvaina Santander Arena

April 14 Albany, New York MVP Arena

April 15 Bangor, Maine Cross Insurance Center

May 4 Savannah, Georgia EnMarket Arena

May 5 Jacksonville, Florida Daily’s Place Amphitheater

May 27 Morrison, Colorado Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28 Morrison, Colorado Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 30 Lake Tahoe, Nevada Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

