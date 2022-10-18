Old Dominion announced ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour with stop at Vibrant Arena
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Old Dominion Monday announced their upcoming “No Bad Vibes” tour set to kick off in spring 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark on Jan. 21.
The surprise announcement was made to a capacity crowd at Loser’s Bar and Grill in Nashville during Monday night’s Whiskey Jam performance, according to a media release.
“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy,” Matthew Ramsey said. “They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”
Tickets will be for sale starting Oct. 28 at 10 a.m, according to the release. American Express® Card Members will be able to buy tickets before stating Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. local time.
Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray will join Old Dominion in a first-of-its-kind opportunity with Whiskey Jam to be the opening act support partner, according to the media release. Ray, Ashton & James will be at all U.S. dates, then Ray, Austin along with Steven Lee Olson on all Canadian dates.
The full list of the 30 tour Dates:
- Jan. 19 Evansville, Indiana Ford Center
- Jan. 20 Champaign, Illinois State Farm Center
- Jan. 21 Moline, Illinois Vibrant Arena at The Mark
- Jan. 27 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Center
- Jan. 28 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
- Jan. 30 London, Ontario Budweiser Gardens
- Feb. 9 Green Bay, Wisconsin Resch Center
- Feb. 10 Rockford, Illinois BMO Harris Bank Center
- Feb. 11 Cedar Rapids, Iowa Alliant Energy PowerHouse
- Feb. 16 Rapid City, South Dakota Summit Arena
- Feb. 17 Mankato, Minnesota Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
- Feb. 18 Duluth, Minnesota Amsoil Arena
- Feb. 23 Idaho Falls, Idaho Hero Arena at Mountain America Center
- Feb. 24 Boise, Idaho ExtraMile Arena
- Feb. 25 Kennewick, Washington Toyota Center
- Feb. 28 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena
- March 2 Edmonton, Alberta Rogers Place
- March 3 Calgary, Alberta Saddledome
- March 9 Lethbridge, Alberta Enmax Centre
- March 10 Regina, Saskatchewan Brandt Centre
- March 11 Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada Life Centre
- March 31 Key West, Florida Coffee Butler Amphitheater
- April 1 Key West, Florida Coffee Butler Amphitheater
- April 13 Reading, Pennsalvaina Santander Arena
- April 14 Albany, New York MVP Arena
- April 15 Bangor, Maine Cross Insurance Center
- May 4 Savannah, Georgia EnMarket Arena
- May 5 Jacksonville, Florida Daily’s Place Amphitheater
- May 27 Morrison, Colorado Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- May 28 Morrison, Colorado Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- June 30 Lake Tahoe, Nevada Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
