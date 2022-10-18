Old Dominion announced ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour with stop at Vibrant Arena

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015, file photo, members of Old Dominion, from left, Trevor Rosen, Whit...
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015, file photo, members of Old Dominion, from left, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Matthew Ramsey, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi arrive at the 49th annual CMA Awards at in Nashville, Tenn. When members of the band saw their name on the voting ballots for the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards that will be held Sunday, April 3, 2016, for both new vocal duo/group of the year and vocal group of the year, the whole thing felt like a joke on them. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Old Dominion Monday announced their upcoming “No Bad Vibes” tour set to kick off in spring 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark on Jan. 21.

The surprise announcement was made to a capacity crowd at Loser’s Bar and Grill in Nashville during Monday night’s Whiskey Jam performance, according to a media release.

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy,” Matthew Ramsey said. “They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

Tickets will be for sale starting Oct. 28 at 10 a.m, according to the release. American Express® Card Members will be able to buy tickets before stating Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. local time.

Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray will join Old Dominion in a first-of-its-kind opportunity with Whiskey Jam to be the opening act support partner, according to the media release. Ray, Ashton & James will be at all U.S. dates, then Ray, Austin along with Steven Lee Olson on all Canadian dates.

The full list of the 30 tour Dates:

  • Jan. 19 Evansville, Indiana            Ford Center
  • Jan. 20    Champaign, Illinois          State Farm Center
  • Jan. 21    Moline, Illinois                 Vibrant Arena at The Mark
  • Jan. 27    Ottawa, Ontario              Canadian Tire Center
  • Jan. 28    Toronto, Ontario             Scotiabank Arena
  • Jan. 30    London, Ontario             Budweiser Gardens
  • Feb. 9     Green Bay, Wisconsin         Resch Center
  • Feb. 10    Rockford, Illinois              BMO Harris Bank Center
  • Feb. 11    Cedar Rapids, Iowa      Alliant Energy PowerHouse
  • Feb. 16    Rapid City, South Dakota          Summit Arena
  • Feb. 17    Mankato, Minnesota           Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
  • Feb. 18    Duluth, Minnesota             Amsoil Arena
  • Feb. 23    Idaho Falls, Idaho          Hero Arena at Mountain America Center
  • Feb. 24    Boise, Idaho                   ExtraMile Arena
  • Feb. 25    Kennewick, Washington        Toyota Center
  • Feb. 28    Vancouver, British Columbia      Rogers Arena
  • March 2   Edmonton, Alberta         Rogers Place
  • March 3    Calgary, Alberta             Saddledome
  • March 9    Lethbridge, Alberta        Enmax Centre
  • March 10   Regina, Saskatchewan       Brandt Centre
  • March 11    Winnipeg, Manitoba        Canada Life Centre
  • March 31    Key West, Florida           Coffee Butler Amphitheater
  • April 1       Key West, Florida          Coffee Butler Amphitheater
  • April 13    Reading, Pennsalvaina       Santander Arena
  • April 14    Albany, New York          MVP Arena
  • April 15    Bangor, Maine           Cross Insurance Center
  • May 4       Savannah, Georgia       EnMarket Arena
  • May 5       Jacksonville, Florida     Daily’s Place Amphitheater
  • May 27    Morrison, Colorado        Red Rocks Amphitheatre
  • May 28    Morrison, Colorado        Red Rocks Amphitheatre
  • June 30    Lake Tahoe, Nevada    Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D...
Davenport man charged with stabbing person
Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon,...
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County

Latest News

"Pocket": Muscatine rescue dog that is being trained for narcotic detection
Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training
Child Tax Credit reportedly decreased child poverty in Michigan
Local organizations join together to host free poverty simulation
Free poverty simulation
Local organization join together to host free poverty simulation
Poverty Simulation
Local organizations join together to host free poverty simulation