Scott Community College Phi Theta Kappa to put on inaugural Boothday Festival Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a Halloween-themed fall festival happening this week organized by the Scott Community College Honors Society, Phi Theta Kappa.

Bradley Thiessen-Cooper and Lexi Krogmann, members of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter Beta Zeta Epsilon, join Morgan on QCT at 11.

Scott Community College Bettendorf Campus

Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Activities include a rock wall, petting zoo, face painting, bounce house, live music, outdoor games, tarot card and palm reader, music bingo, musical chairs, mummy-wrapping, costume contest.

