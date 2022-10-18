Scott Community College Phi Theta Kappa to put on inaugural Boothday Festival Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a Halloween-themed fall festival happening this week organized by the Scott Community College Honors Society, Phi Theta Kappa.

Bradley Thiessen-Cooper and Lexi Krogmann, members of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter Beta Zeta Epsilon, join Morgan on QCT at 11.

Information

Scott Community College Bettendorf Campus

Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Activities include a rock wall, petting zoo, face painting, bounce house, live music, outdoor games, tarot card and palm reader, music bingo, musical chairs, mummy-wrapping, costume contest.

