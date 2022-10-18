Tips to recognize and survive financial abuse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence and 99% of victims will also suffer financial abuse. In fact, it’s for financial reasons that many women stay in abusive relationships.

Kim Scouller, a financial industry executive and woman’s financial literacy advocate, identifies how to know if this is happening and what preventative action to take to protect your money and financial future.

Important advice and talking points include:

Being involved with the finances : I meet with many couples and one of the biggest mistakes I see time and again is one person knows everything about the financial picture while the other person in the relationship is totally in the dark. Even in the healthiest relationships, it is imperative that both parties know exactly what is going on.

Looking for the red flags : Common signs of financial abuse include: the abuser drains the bank account, denies or limits access to money and information about money, hides assets, demands a detailed accounting of how money is spent, criticizes financial decisions, threatens to withhold money, forces the victim to miss or be late for work, belittles the victim’s accomplishments, and physically injures the victim to prevent her from going to work or school.

Talking about the problem : It’s understandable for women to want to stay quiet and not let others find out about what they are going through. This makes things worse, not better.

Learning how money works : Unfortunately, we aren’t taught basic financial principles in school, and sadly, many women stay in abusive relationship because of money. You don’t have to be a financial professional to learn how to become financially free, build a savings, learn about basic investment strategies or how to make your money grow. There are many books and online resources that can help you get started.

Putting a personal financial safety plan in place: Almost every aspect of leaving an abusive situation involves money. Even after they leave, many victims carry the burden of bad credit, judgement liens, bankruptcies and back taxes for years. This is why it is crucial to have an individual financial safety plan in place that can carry you at least six months and help pay bills, rent, insurance and other expenses.

