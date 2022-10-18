Troopers: 2 dead after crash on Great River Bridge, westbound lanes closed



By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The westbound lanes on Great River Bridge are closed after a crash killed two construction workers Tuesday, according to troopers.

Troopers responded around 9:18 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers, according to Illinois State Police.

A vehicle failed to yield to a group of contract construction workers setting out barrels for work being completed, hitting two of the workers, troopers said.

The driver and two construction workers were transported to an area hospital, according to troopers. Both of the construction workers were pronounced dead.

According to Illinois State Police, US 34 westbound in the area of the Great River Bridge will be closed for a crash investigation. Drivers should look for alternate routes at this time.

