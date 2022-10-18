Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers.

Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.

The workers, identified as 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, with the yellow construction lights activated, while setting construction barrels for a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound, according to troopers. A 2016 Mazda CX5, driven by 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was westbound on the bridge hit a barrel, and then hit the two workers causing fatal injuries.

The driver and two construction workers were transported to an area hospital, according to troopers. Both of the construction workers were pronounced dead.

Johnson was cited for Scott’s Law – improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle, improper use of an electronic communication device and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

According to Illinois State Police, US 34 westbound in the area of the Great River Bridge was closed for a crash investigation. It has since reopened.

