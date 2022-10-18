Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges filed in connection with a crash that left two people dead earlier this month.

Tonya E. Franks, 53, entered her plea after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether enough probable cause exists to move the case forward.

She has a pretrial conference Dec. 8.

Franks is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison, and driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail.

She also was cited for improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, transport/carrying alcohol and not driving on the right side of the road.

According to police and court records:

East Moline officers responded around 12:47 a.m. Oct. 2 to Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a crash involving a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Tahoe was southbound in the 2000 block of Kennedy Drive while the Cobalt was northbound when the two vehicles collided.

The Tahoe flipped and landed on its passenger-side doors. The Cobalt came to a stop in the eastern boulevard in the 2000 block of Kenney Drive facing southbound in the northbound lane.

The sole occupant of the Tahoe, identified as Franks, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Genesis Illinois Hospital for treatment and a DUI blood draw.

The two occupants of the Cobalt were pronounced dead at the scene. They were later identified as they are Elias E. Rocha and Alexia B. Dewalsche, both 31, from East Moline, according to police and court records.

Court records show she posted $15,000 and was released from the Rock Island County Jail.

