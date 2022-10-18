Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash

Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and other traffic offenses, police said.(KWQC/East Moline Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges filed in connection with a crash that left two people dead earlier this month.

Tonya E. Franks, 53, entered her plea after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether enough probable cause exists to move the case forward.

She has a pretrial conference Dec. 8.

Franks is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison, and driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail.

She also was cited for improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, transport/carrying alcohol and not driving on the right side of the road.

According to police and court records:

East Moline officers responded around 12:47 a.m. Oct. 2 to Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a crash involving a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Tahoe was southbound in the 2000 block of Kennedy Drive while the Cobalt was northbound when the two vehicles collided.

The Tahoe flipped and landed on its passenger-side doors. The Cobalt came to a stop in the eastern boulevard in the 2000 block of Kenney Drive facing southbound in the northbound lane.

The sole occupant of the Tahoe, identified as Franks, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Genesis Illinois Hospital for treatment and a DUI blood draw.

The two occupants of the Cobalt were pronounced dead at the scene. They were later identified as they are Elias E. Rocha and Alexia B. Dewalsche, both 31, from East Moline, according to police and court records.

Court records show she posted $15,000 and was released from the Rock Island County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D...
Davenport man charged with stabbing person

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 10/18/22: Sunny, breezy and cold today
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
"Pocket": Muscatine rescue dog that is being trained for narcotic detection
Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015, file photo, members of Old Dominion, from left, Trevor Rosen, Whit...
Old Dominion announced ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour with stop at Vibrant Arena