An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination

Farmgate Market in Galva
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more.

Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State Route 17, Galva. The phone number is 309-883-0639. Visit the Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Liz Quinn, Wide River Winery
Wide River Winery production expansion
Blue Spruce General Store, Davenport, IA
Davenport has a new downtown bakery, deli and micro grocery
Beth Tinsman, Twin State Tech Services
How to outsmart cyber attackers
Home remodeling with Ehrecke Construction
Q&A with QCBR”: home remodeling projects