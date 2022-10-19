An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more.

Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State Route 17, Galva. The phone number is 309-883-0639. Visit the Facebook page here.

