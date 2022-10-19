Burlington man sentenced to 8 years in prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced Tuesday on a firearm charge, according to a media release.

Christopher Joseph Conrad, 29, was sentenced to 96 months, or eight years, in prison for a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

According to court documents, on Jan. 9, officers responded to a residence in Burlington. It was reported that Conrad was at the residence while violating a no-contact order, in possession of a firearm and threatening a person.

Officers found Conrad with a loaded handgun at the residence, court records show. He had been convicted of assault charges against the person and had an active no-contact order at the time.

Conrad has previously been convicted of domestic abuse assault display or use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated robbery/indicate armed with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.