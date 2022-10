Christmas Pop-Up at Analog starts Nov. 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We’re gearing up for Halloween but that doesn’t mean we can’t look forward to Christmas!

Dan Bush, Co-owner of Analog Arcade Bar, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about a special Christmas Pop-up coming soon to Moline.

Information

Analog Arcade Bar in Moline

Open Nov. 1 - Dec. 31

Tuesdays through Sundays

Family-friendly until 9:00 p.m.

