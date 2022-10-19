Crews respond to a Davenport structure fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No one was unjuried in a structure fire Tuesday in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Main Street, according to a media release. Scott County Communications had multiple calls reporting a rear porch of a building was on fire.

Firefighters first on the scene found flames were rapidly spreading up the outside of the structure from the second floor to the third-story roof, according to the release. Crews attacked the fire from the outside and from the roof to control the fire.

There were no reported injuries from the fire, and no one was displaced, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

