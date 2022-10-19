Davenport has a new downtown bakery, deli and micro grocery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that have been hankering for a new place to dine or shop for groceries in downtown Davenport have a brand new hot spot.

Blue Spruce General Store has officially opened at 217 East 2nd Street--which is the former location of Cookies & Dreams.

Brandon Carleton, owner, discusses that Blue Spruce is a deli, bakery, and a micro grocery store.

Carleton’s love of baking is obvious with fresh pastries made available in the morning, with artisan sourdough bread, a lunch menu with sandwiches, salads, and soups, and a deli case full of specialty meats sliced to order sold throughout the day.

If you would like to contact Blue Spruce General Store, the email address is contact@bluesprucebakery.com and the phone number is563-551-3186.

Visit the website at https://www.bluesprucegeneralstore.com/ and follow them on Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.