Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on Tuesday to 46 months, or three years and 10 months, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release.

Davante Shamod Howard, 24, will serve the sentence consecutively to a 14-month sentence imposed upon the revocation of his supervised release in a previous federal firearms case. Howard was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

In September 2021, Howard had an active federal warrant for a supervised release violation, according to court records. Law enforcement located Howard at a Davenport residence.

Before his arrest, Howard used a straw purchaser to get an extended rifle magazine, according to court records. While searching the residence, officers located the extended magazine, as well as an AR-15 and a ghost Glock firearm.

After getting a search warrant for Howard’s Snapchat account, officers found photos and videos of Howard with the rifle, in one he threatened to shoot people.

Court records show Howard pleaded guilty on April 18.

