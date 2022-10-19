Davenport police investigate after shooting Wednesday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police are investigating after they say a man was shot Wednesday morning.

Davenport police responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue to a report of a shooting inside a residence, according to a media release.

Officer found a 40-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the release. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

According to police, a verbal altercation between family members escalated to shots being fired.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

