Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St.

Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue.

ESCP is a contract metal fabrication company and manufacturer specializing in metal fabrication services including laser and plasma cutting, shearing, metal forming by brake presses and by stamping presses, production welding/weldments, machining, fabricating, and powder coat painting.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

