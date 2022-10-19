Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St.
Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue.
ESCP is a contract metal fabrication company and manufacturer specializing in metal fabrication services including laser and plasma cutting, shearing, metal forming by brake presses and by stamping presses, production welding/weldments, machining, fabricating, and powder coat painting.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
