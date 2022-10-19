Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport

Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St.
Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St.

Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue.

ESCP is a contract metal fabrication company and manufacturer specializing in metal fabrication services including laser and plasma cutting, shearing, metal forming by brake presses and by stamping presses, production welding/weldments, machining, fabricating, and powder coat painting.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St.
Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St.(KWQC)
Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St.
Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St.(KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

gavel generic
Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
gavel generic
Rock Island man sentenced to 6 years in prison for firearm charge
Virga in Bettendorf, IA over the Mississippi River.
Weather Word Wednesday: Virga
Weather Word Wednesday: Virga