Get free, personalized help with Medicare enrollment from Quad Cities’ brokerage agency

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Medicare Open Enrollment is underway through Dec. 7 and there is no doubt that picking the right plan for your needs can be confusing.

Finding the supplemental insurance plan that fills the “Medigap” that meets your specific needs is a lot easier when you rely on the professionals at Midwest Insurance Group--unlike the impersonal service available when you call those 800 numbers.

Juan Escontrias, manager Midwest Insurance Group at South Park Mall, points out that their offices are local with independent agents that work for YOU, not the insurance companies with NO additional cost. It is important to know that MIG makes it possible to shop for all the top plans because the agency does not represent just one company.

A direct link to the Medicare page at the MIG website is here: https://www.migbrokers.com/medicare/.

For more information, visit a Midwest Insurance Group location (walk-ins are welcome), make an appointment, or register online.

Midwest Insurance Group is conveniently located at North Park and South Park Malls, with the the home office at 5030 38th Avenue in Moline. The phone number is 309-764-6444.

MIG is committed to making Medicare easy! They can also assist with life insurance, health Insurance and investments.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.