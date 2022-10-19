I-74 bike and pedestrian path to close for maintenance

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge will temporarily close starting Oct. 24 for maintenance.

The closure will allow contractors to grind the path’s expansion joints to make it easier for wheelchairs and other mobility equipment to use the path, the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline said in a media release.

“We are committed to ensuring the path is accessible for all now and in the future,” said George Ryan, I-74 Corridor Manager. “This temporary closure will allow us to minimize future maintenance needs of the expansion joints.”

According to the release, the path is expected to re-open on Oct. 27, weather permitting.

The bike and pedestrian path, which opened in spring 2022, is 14-foot wide, ADA accessible, includes a scenic overlook, and connects residents and visitors alike to hundreds of destinations and events on both sides of the Mississippi River.

