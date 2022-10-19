I-74 bike and pedestrian path to close for maintenance

I-74 bridge
I-74 bridge(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge will temporarily close starting Oct. 24 for maintenance.

The closure will allow contractors to grind the path’s expansion joints to make it easier for wheelchairs and other mobility equipment to use the path, the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline said in a media release.

“We are committed to ensuring the path is accessible for all now and in the future,” said George Ryan, I-74 Corridor Manager. “This temporary closure will allow us to minimize future maintenance needs of the expansion joints.”

According to the release, the path is expected to re-open on Oct. 27, weather permitting.

The bike and pedestrian path, which opened in spring 2022, is 14-foot wide, ADA accessible, includes a scenic overlook, and connects residents and visitors alike to hundreds of destinations and events on both sides of the Mississippi River.

To follow updates visit the I-74 River Bridge website or follow on Facebook and Twitter @I74RiverBridge.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Davenport police investigate after shooting Wednesday morning
First Alert Forecast Wednesday Afternoon 10/19/22: Warmer temperatures on the way
Jovanis Robinson, 34, was wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of armed violence.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear served warrant
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews respond to a Davenport structure fire Tuesday