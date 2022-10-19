Illinois State Police: Over 20 Scott’s Law violations this year

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - According to Illinois State Police, there have been over 20 Scott’s Law violations in 2022. Scott’s Law requires drivers to move a lane over when they see emergency personnel, such as police, fire department, EMS, tow trucks, or a broken down car on the side of the road.

“First responders are out there working, just doing our jobs. We don’t want to not make it home to our families,” said Josh Korando, an Illinois State Police trooper. “There might be someone changing a tire, maybe EMS is helping someone in a crash. You never know what could be going on up there. Leave that lane open and let those people do their jobs.”

A regular Scott’s Law violation leads to a fine between $250 and $10,000. For a violation that results in the injury of another person, the violator’s driver’s license is suspended for a mandatory period between six months and two years.

“[It’s] something so simple that can be remedied by such a simple thing by paying attention and slowing down and moving over,” Korando said. “It blows my mind that we have to keep preaching this, and people are still getting hurt, still getting killed.”

It’s a law meant to keep both those working on the roads and drivers safe.

“If you’re coming down and you’re not paying attention, distracted by something else, you’re impaired by something, then all that goes out the window and you’re putting yourself and everybody else’s life in danger,” Korando said.

According to Illinois State Police, 21 squad cars have been hit during Scott’s Law violations in 2022, resulting in eight injured troopers.

