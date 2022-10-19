Nahant Marsh unveils new plan to expand preserved land

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time since 1998, Nahant Marsh is revisiting their long term plan to continue to preserve the natural beauty of Eastern Iowa’s urban wetlands.

They revealed their long term plans during two open houses on Wednesday afternoon and are also gathering the publics input before they finalize the plans later this year. If you have questions or comments about the upcoming plans, click here to submit them to Nahant Marsh and the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Executive director of the Nahant Marsh Education Center, Brian Ritter, says it’s time for a new plan to be enacted.

“We’ve either already achieved or it’s not relevant anymore [the plan from 1998],” Ritter said. “We really knew that we needed to update our master plan so that we had a plan for the next 25 years. And really, a master plan is kind of a long term vision.”

Back in July of 2020, Nahant Marsh partnered with the US Army Corps of Engineers to collect data and do research about marsh ecosystems and trail development. Ritter says this project has been a long time coming.

“It was a long process, but it was a really worthwhile venture for us, because it really let us look closely at what our future needs are, and really what the needs of the community are,” Ritter said.

Nahant Marsh Education Center surveyed a wide variety of people in 2020 and the biggest thing that came from those surveys was people wanted to see more accessibility to the marsh, more trails, and they wanted to be able to experience more of what the marsh had to offer.

What once was only a 78 acre marsh will now be closer to 400 acres by the end of 2022 as more land has been acquired that will become protected.

