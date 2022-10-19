New golf entertainment venue coming to Bettendorf

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials broke ground on a new golf entertainment venue and multi-sporting fields in Bettendorf Wednesday.

The Iron Tee Entertainment Golf Venue will be just east of the TBK Bank Sports Complex, on the intersection of Middle and Forest Grove Road.

Organizers say the three leveled venue will be for people of all ages. It features a 10,000 sq. ft. video gaming space, which will include an immersive virtual reality platform names ‘Hyeperdeck VR.’

‘Lucky-Putt Golf will also be featured, a tech-driven social golf experience.

CEO of the development, Ryan Hintze, says this venue is similar to Top Golf, so there will be 59 climate controlled outdoor hitting bays. Hintze says the anticipated completion date is 2023.

