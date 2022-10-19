Not as breezy today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are starting off with another morning with temps in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Winds will start to subside this afternoon, but temps will still remain cooler than normal with highs near 50º. The warmup starts on Thursday with highs in the 60s and sunshine. Well above normal temps arrive Friday and this weekend with most days in the mid to upper 70s ahead of a cold front that brings rain to the region early next week.

TODAY: Not as breezy. High: 50º. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 62º.

