October snowfall in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years.

In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow.

In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including record snowfall on Halloween in 2019. With the recent October snowfall, the 30-year average amount of snow for the month in the Quad Cities is 0.3 inches.

December, January and February are generally the snowiest months in our area.

When might we expect the first measurable snow of the season?

Measurable snow is defined as a tenth of an inch of snow or more, and generally comes around November 21 in Moline, with the first inch on December 5.

For Burlington the first measurable comes around November 26, with the first inch coming around December 4.

The earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities and Burlington occurred on September 25, 1942.

The latest first measurable snowfall in Moline was January 4, 1913, and in Burlington the latest first snowfall was more recent, on February 5th 2010.

Click here for a look at the current First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.