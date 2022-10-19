Q&A with QCBR”: home remodeling projects

Q&A with QCBR: Home remodeling
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live and and Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, have partnered to do regular segments featuring various topics of concern for homeowners called “Q&A with QCBR”.

Today’s topic addresses the steps involved with the planning and completion of a remodeling project. Frank Ehrecke, Ehrecke Construction, joins the conversation to offer his expertise.

If you have a question to submit for a future show, email PSL@kwqc.com or MPeiffer@qcbr.com.

Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association is located at 3528 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. For more information, visit the website at https://www.qcbr.org/ or call the office at 563-441-5692.

For more information about Ehrecke Construction, visit http://www.ehreckeconstruction.com/ or call 563-391-3200.

