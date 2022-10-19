Rock Island man sentenced to 6 years in prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 72 months, or 6 years, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Andrew Ryan Demont, 34, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release, following his release. Demont pleaded guilty on May 2.

According to court records, Davenport police responded to downtown Davenport on a weapons call in June 2021.

A man, later identified as Demont, threatened people at a convenience store in Rock Island. When the people left, Demont got a shotgun from his trunk, put it in his vehicle and threatened to “bust at” them.

The people drove at a high rate of speed from Rock Island to Davenport while Demont chased them, according to court records.

Demont admitted to officers when confronted, he had a firearm and was a convicted felon, court records show. Demont also had shotgun shells in his sweatshirt pocket.

