Teen charged with stabbing relative in Kewanee

The 15-year-old boy was arrested at the residence, police said. He was taken to the Mary Davis Detention home in Knox County.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A teen is charged with stabbing a relative after a fight in Kewanee, police said.

The Kewanee Police Department responded around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 15, to the 200 block of South Tremont Street for a disturbance involving a stabbing, according to a media release.

According to police, officers found an 18-year-old man lying in the front yard of a residence, with a stab wound to his leg.

The man told police he was stabbed by a 15-year-old relative during a fight, police said.

Police said the 18-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and treated for three stab wounds to his leg.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested at the residence, police said. He was taken to the Mary Davis Detention home in Knox County on charges of battery, aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

