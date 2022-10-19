Thomson federal prison inmate facing murder charge in death of fellow inmate

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) - An inmate at the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of a fellow inmate.

The federal jury on Wednesday handed up the two-count indictment against Donta Maddox, 44, on charges of second-degree murder and assault, court records show.

An initial appearance and arraignment are set for Nov. 9 in U.S. District Court, Rockford.

On Dec. 15, Maddox assaulted his cellmate, Bobby Everson, who died from his injuries, according to the indictment.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in federal prison, while the assault charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. 

Court records show that Maddox was sentenced in August 2017 to seven years in federal prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon in Georgia.

As of Wednesday night, the Bureau of Prisons website still listed him as being held at the Thomson prison.

