Wide River Winery production expansion

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -The beautiful winery is set on a bluff overlooking the widest part of the Mississippi River and has experienced an excited level of recent expansion.

Liz Quinn, Wide River Winery, talks about the winery’s latest news.

Wide River Winery located at 1776 E Deer Creek Road, Clinton. The phone number is 563-519-9463. Visit the website at https://wideriverwinery.com/.

