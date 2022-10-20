2 Bettendorf patrol vehicles hit during routine traffic stop

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Bettendorf Police Department vehicles were rear-ended Saturday during a routine traffic stop.

According to a media release, around 12:30 a.m. Bettendorf police were stopped in the right lane of the 500 block of River Drive with emergency lights on.

A vehicle driving east toward the scene failed to change lanes or reduce speed and hit the back of one patrol vehicle, police said. Which pushed the vehicle into the other patrol vehicle.

Bettendorf police said they are “fortunate that neither police vehicle was occupied when it was struck.” Officers on scene were able to move themselves and a bystander to safety at the time.

One of the patrol vehicles was unable to be driven and is assumed to be totaled, police said.

Bettendorf police remind drivers that while approaching emergency vehicles while lights are flashing use due caution and do one of the following:

Make a lane change into a lane not adjacent to the authorized emergency vehicle if possible in the existing safety and traffic conditions. If a lane change would be impossible, prohibited by law, or unsafe, reduce the speed of the motor vehicle to a reasonable and proper speed for the existing road and traffic conditions, which speed shall be less than the posted speed limit, and be prepared to stop

