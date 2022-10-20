2 charged with armed robbery in Louisa County

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were arrested Monday after police say they robbed a man in Letts Sunday.

Macey Todd, 18, and Ryan Staats, 20, are both charged with first-degree armed robbery, a Class B felony, extortion, a Class D felony, possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, a Class D felony, drug tax stamp violations, a Class D felony, and assaults with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:37 a.m. Sunday to speak with a man reporting he was robbed at gunpoint while at a residence in the 100 block of West Louisa Street, Letts, according to a media release. The man told deputies he was there to get a THC pen and cartridges from a woman.

According to deputies, it was reported Staats came out of a room with an AR-15 style rifle and hit the man with the muzzle of the rifle, and robbed him of his personal items which included money, credit cards, identification, and personal clothing items.

Deputies were told Todd took out a knife and attempted to delete information from the man’s phone, according to the release. The man was told to give more money weekly or family members would be killed.

Monday around 9:18 a.m., the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office searched the residence in the 100 block of West Louisa Street, Letts, deputies said.

According to deputies, they found the stolen items from the man, the rifle, THC cartridges, approximately 83 grams of THC wax, marijuana, and more items for the sale of narcotics.

Todd was arrested at the residence and Staats was arrested at another location, deputies said.

Todd and Staats are both being held in the Louisa County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bonds.

