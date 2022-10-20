2022 Iowa ACS State Pool Tournament expects record number of participants

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Center in downtown Davenport was filled from wall to wall for the 2022 Iowa American Cue Sports Pool Tournament.

“We all respect each other, but when we get on the pool table, of course, we all want to beat each other’s brains out,” said Tim Bringman, president of Iowa American Cue Sports. “We’ve come to the River Center because we love the environment, we love the businesses, and people here treat us really good.”

The event’s popularity is rising quickly.

“Our player numbers have gone up since last year. We’re another 400 over,” Bringman said. “We’re at 1,200 players, and the sport continues to grow, and we continue to work hard at it.”

One of those players is Jerrod Frideres, an Army veteran. He said billiards means more than just winning and losing to him.

“I use this game because a lot of veterans if they have head injuries or anything like that, can use billiards as a way to keep inflammation down,” Frideres said. “It works your mind so much that there are so many benefits to the game of billiards.”

Over 100 different tables are being used for the junior and adult divisions. Different events include 8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball, doubles, and team play.

“We have 159 men’s teams and we have 63 women’s teams that are competing for big money. Our payouts are based on the number of entries, and we add some money to it,” Bringman said. “So if you come here and you are successful and win, on Sunday, you can walk out of here as a 4-person team of $4,200 in the men’s, or $2,800 in the women’s.”

“I really look forward to coming to these events and seeing people I haven’t seen all year. Even if I win or lose, it’s a win because I get to see all of them,” Frideres said.

The tournament runs through Oct. 23 at the River Center.

On Oct. 22, famous billiards coach Mark Wilson will hold a free clinic for junior players ages eight to 18.

