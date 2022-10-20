Chef Keys cooks up holiday season side dish

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Keys cooks up a holiday season side dish, an Easy Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Squash.

8oz of whole milk Mozzarella (not grated)

Preheat Oven 425

Peel squash with veggie peeler and slice in half lengthwise. Remove seeds.

On a parchment lined baking sheet rub both halves of the squash liberally with oil, everything bagel seasoning, and kosher salt.

Bake for 35-40min or until a knife easily pierces the squash and browned.

Grate both kinds of cheese and combine. Reserve half for later.

In a bowl combine dip, half of the cheese, Grilled artichoke hearts, and a pinch of chopped parsley.

Take the mixture and fill the cavity of both halves to extend upward covering the entire squash.

Sprinkle the remaining half of the cheese on top.

Place under broiler until heated and bubbly. If you don’t have a broiler place it in the oven for 10min at 425 until bubbly and lightly browned.

Take crispy onions and sprinkle on top and heat for 3-5 min.