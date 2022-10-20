Chef Keys cooks up holiday season side dish
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Keys cooks up a holiday season side dish, an Easy Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Squash.
K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, is a recurring guest on QCT at 11.
Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/
Instagram: @iam_chef_keys
Tik Tok: @cook_and_cuffs
Easy Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Squash
- 1 whole butternut squash
- 8oz of Pre-made Spinach Artichoke Dip
- 8oz of Grana Padana
- 8oz of whole milk Mozzarella (not grated)
- 3Tbspn Everything Bagel seasoning
- 2 Tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive oil
- 2tsp. Kosher salt
- 1/4cup of Frenchs crispy Fried Onion
- 1/2cup Grilled Marinated Artichoke Hearts
- Sharp veggie peeler
- 1/4cup Chopped Curly parsley
- Preheat Oven 425
- Peel squash with veggie peeler and slice in half lengthwise. Remove seeds.
- On a parchment lined baking sheet rub both halves of the squash liberally with oil, everything bagel seasoning, and kosher salt.
- Bake for 35-40min or until a knife easily pierces the squash and browned.
- Grate both kinds of cheese and combine. Reserve half for later.
- In a bowl combine dip, half of the cheese, Grilled artichoke hearts, and a pinch of chopped parsley.
- Take the mixture and fill the cavity of both halves to extend upward covering the entire squash.
- Sprinkle the remaining half of the cheese on top.
- Place under broiler until heated and bubbly.
- If you don’t have a broiler place it in the oven for 10min at 425 until bubbly and lightly browned.
- Take crispy onions and sprinkle on top and heat for 3-5 min.
- Garnish with parsley and serve warm.
