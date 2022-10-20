CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police on attempted murder charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Nessiah Clark, 20, is wanted by Davenport police for the attempted murder of Delmont Thomas on August 24. He has the additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while participating in a felony.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Crime Stoppers, its board of directors is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for the information that leads to his capture.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

