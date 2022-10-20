CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for murder charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, is wanted by Davenport police for the murder of Ben Smith Jr. on June 20, and for willful injury causing serious injury.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-10, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Crime Stoppers, its board of directors is offering a $1,500 cash reward for the information that leads to his capture.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.