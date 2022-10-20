CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for murder charge

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, is wanted by Davenport police for the murder of Ben Smith Jr. on June 20, and for willful injury causing serious injury.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-10, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Crime Stoppers, its board of directors is offering a $1,500 cash reward for the information that leads to his capture.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Davenport police investigate after shooting Wednesday morning

Latest News

Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police on attempted murder charge
Moline police are asking for help identifying a person they say attempted to take a woman’s...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help identifying person who robbed, assaulted woman
Dr. Ryan Taylor with Genesis explains the options
Treatment options for joint pain
Candidate for Scott County Supervisor
Scott Co. Supervisor candidate John Maxwell - final version